URGENT: BOJ keeps monetary policy steady amid COVID-19, supply concerns

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday kept its ultraeasy monetary policy intact to help the economy weather curbs to combat COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia. At the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ decided to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent to keep borrowing costs low for companies and households. The Japanese central bank will continue to buy exchange-traded funds as needed, with its annual limit at 12 trillion yen ($110 billion).