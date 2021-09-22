Main events scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Sept. 23: -- Autumnal Equinox Day, national holiday. -- Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to make a four-day visit to the United States from Thursday to attend the first in-person Quad summit. -- Candidates running in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election and vying to be Japan's next prime minister to start holding a series of online debates.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News