Main events scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23
Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Sept. 23: -- Autumnal Equinox Day, national holiday. -- Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to make a four-day visit to the United States from Thursday to attend the first in-person Quad summit. -- Candidates running in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election and vying to be Japan's next prime minister to start holding a series of online debates.