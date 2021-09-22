China's Xi calls for dialogue, cooperation amid tensions with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a video speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, called on world leaders to resolve their differences and problems through "dialogue and cooperation," as his country's tensions with the United States have shown few signs of improving soon. Xi also urged other nations not to create a small circle targeting China, in an apparent reference to the so-called Quad, comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, as well as a new security partnership involving Australia, Britain and the United States. The president, however, did not directly criticize...