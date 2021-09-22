Japan's Taiyo Yuden to build new electronic parts plant in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. plans to build a new plant in Malaysia to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors -- essential components for high-performance electronic devices. The company said it will invest 680 million ringgit ($162 million) in the facility to be located in the premises of its local unit, Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd., in Kuching, Sarawak state. The plan is part of Taiyo Yuden's efforts to ramp up the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors used to regulate flows of electricity. Demand for the products is growing rapidly for use in automobiles' electron...