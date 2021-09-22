Soccer: Minamino nets brace for Liverpool in cup win over Norwich

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino scored twice on Tuesday to help Liverpool advance to the fourth round of the English Football League Cup with a 3-0 win over Norwich. The Japan attacker, who returned from a loan spell with Southampton, made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season for a Liverpool side featuring several reserves and young players. He gave the visitors the lead from a corner in the fourth minute at Carrow Road, turning and finishing from Divock Origi's knockdown. After Origi put Liverpool up 2-0 early in the second half, Minamino sealed the result with 10 minutes remaining, gather...