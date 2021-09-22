Tokyo stocks sink as investors cautiously await Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as caution prevailed before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, but the decline was limited with temporary relief provided by Chinese property developer Evergrande saying it will pay some bond interest. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 200.31 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday at 29,639.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.00 points, or 1.02 percent, lower 2,043.55. Decliners were led by wholesale trade, food and machinery issues.