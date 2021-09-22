Baseball: Angels' Ohtani hits 45th homer, 1 off MLB lead

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his 45th home run of the season on Tuesday night to keep the MLB home run race tight, but the Los Angeles Angels were overpowered by the Houston Astros 10-5. Ohtani hit his first homer in 10 games, driving a solo shot off Cristian Javier 445 feet (136 meters) into the elevated right field stands at Angel Stadium and trimming Houston's lead to five in the eighth inning. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. The 27-year-old Japanese has only three homers in September, but he is just one behind the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Per...