New film museum to stage 1st Miyazaki retrospective in N. America

Newsfrom Japan

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open later this month as the largest U.S. institution devoted to moviemaking, will stage the first retrospective of Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki in North America as an inaugural exhibition. The museum, backed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is set to open its doors on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles and will display a range of paraphernalia pertaining to the history and making of movies through the ages, from costumes to makeup and film acoustics. The Miyazaki exhibition will feature over 300 objects, including some th...