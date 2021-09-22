URGENT: Taiwan applies to join TPP free trade pact on China's heels

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan on Wednesday formally submitted an application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, the island's Central News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The move comes less than a week after mainland China filed a bid to join the deal, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. China and Taiwan will need the unanimous approval of all 11 member countries, namely Japan, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The United States withdrew from the pact in 2...