Soccer: Miyagi late winner earns 3 points for leaders Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Ten Miyagi's injury-time winner secured leaders Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 J-League first-division win at Kashima Antlers on Wednesday. With only seconds left in the contest at Kashima Stadium, Miyagi's second shot from outside, over the heads of defenders and in under the bar did the trick after his first, lower effort was blocked. "After I came on, I was aiming to make a difference but made some mistakes, and I thought that this wasn't going to be my night. But in the end it was about the best goal I've ever scored for this team," said Miyagi, who came off the bench in the second half. Kashima'...