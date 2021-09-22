Baseball: Nakamura boosts Swallows past BayStars and into 1st place

Newsfrom Japan

Yuhei Nakamura's two-out pinch-hit RBI single broke a ninth-inning tie, lifting the Yakult Swallows to a 2-1 win over the DeNA BayStars and into first place in the Central League on Wednesday. One of two regulars rested from manager Shingo Takatsu's starting lineup at Yokohama Stadium, Nakamura singled with two on and two out off Yasuaki Yamasaki to put Yakult in front. Cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami singled to open the Swallows' ninth off lefty Edwin Escobar (3-4), who left with two on and one out. Yamasaki entered and retired star slugger Tetsuto Yamada but allowed the tie-breaking run to ...