Main events scheduled for October

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for October: Oct. 1 (Fri) -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan survey. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for August. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for August. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for September. -- Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to amend aviation law to allow flying drones under certain conditions without government permission. -- Japan Federation of Bar Associations to set up hot line for...