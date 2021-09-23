Japan startup SkyDrive aims for flying taxi service at 2025 World Expo

Newsfrom Japan

While flying cars may seem like a futuristic fantasy from science fiction movies, a startup in Japan is aiming to offer people rides in such vehicles in about four years' time at the World Exposition in Osaka. SkyDrive Inc., a developer of flying cars founded only three years ago, demonstrated the country's first public test flight of a manned vehicle in August last year, and hopes to introduce such mobility as an option that has advantages over existing modes of transport. "Our mission is to drive a once-in-a-century mobility revolution," CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said Wednesday in a press confer...