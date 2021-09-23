Baseball: Ohtani to start Sunday, Babe Ruth record still in sights

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will pitch against the Seattle Mariners this weekend, the Los Angeles Angels said Wednesday, giving him another opportunity to take his 10th win of the season and to achieve a feat not seen in 103 years. If Ohtani, who on Tuesday hit his 45th homer of the season, gets a starting win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium on Sunday, he will be the first player since Babe Ruth in 1918 to record double-digit wins and home runs in a single season. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is also just one homer behind the major league leaders, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of th...