FOCUS: Taiwan, China jostle for media space

Taiwan recently launched its first government-funded English news and media streaming platform meant to broaden the self-ruled island's international voice. At the Aug. 30 launching ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen said the purpose of Taiwan Plus, or Taiwan+, is to display the island's democracy and "show the world our diversity, our achievements and our aspiration to contribute to the international community." Vice President William Lai added to Tsai's remarks by saying that Taiwan+ would help advance a major government effort to improve English proficiency among the Taiwanese people. However...