URGENT: China voices strong opposition to Taiwan's bid to join TPP

China expressed strong opposition Thursday to Taiwan's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, emphasizing that the island is an "inalienable part of China." "The one-China principle is a recognized norm of international relations and a general consensus of the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. The mainland "resolutely opposes Taiwan's accession to any official agreements and organizations," he added, a day after the self-ruled, democratic island submitted an application to join the trade pact, from which the United Stat...