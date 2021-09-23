Australia to mull Taiwan's TPP bid in line with one-China policy

Newsfrom Japan

Australia will consider Taiwan's application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal "on a consensus basis" with other member countries, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said Thursday. But Tehan said in a statement that Taiwan's application would require Australia to have senior-level engagement with Taiwan to ensure consistency with the "one-China" policy that Canberra has long established, showing some consideration of China. The minister has previously stated that Australia will not enter into negotiations on China's possible participation in the deal unless Beijing drops retaliatory ...