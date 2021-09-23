Baseball: Martinez pitches Hawks past PL-leading Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Nick Martinez threw seven scoreless innings in the SoftBank Hawks' 5-0 win over the Lotte Marines on Thursday afternoon for the second straight win over the Pacific League leaders. The Hawks, who have won the last four Japan Series, are fourth, seven games back of the first-place Marines and two games back of the third-place Rakuten Eagles, who occupy the PL's final playoff spot. "It's the point of the season where you have to win big games against good teams if you're going to make the playoffs," Martinez said. Martinez, who won a Tokyo Olympic silver medal pitching for the United States, imp...