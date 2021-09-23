Boeing to produce military drones in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

American aerospace giant Boeing Co. has said it will establish a facility for producing military drones in Queensland, Australia, as the company's first of its kind outside of North America. Boeing said Wednesday the facility in the city of Toowoomba will be set up in partnership with the Queensland government, to produce and assemble "Loyal Wingman" unmanned planes, the first military combat aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in Australia in half a century. The announcement comes less than a week after Australia announced separate plans to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarine...