3 Japan PM hopefuls urge elderly to stay on job for pension system

Newsfrom Japan

Three of the four candidates for Japan's next prime minister on Thursday encouraged more elderly people to stay on the job and contribute to the public pension system in a bid to ensure its sustainability amid the country's rapidly aging population. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and former gender equality minister Seiko Noda said in an online town hall meeting for the Sept. 29 presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that more people aged 65 and older should continue to work and pay pension premiums. Speaking in the m...