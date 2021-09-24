Japan, Russia foreign ministers meet to discuss territorial row

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held talks Thursday in New York to discuss a longstanding territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty. The talks, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly sessions, became the first in-person meeting between Motegi and Lavrov in about 19 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with discussion of the territorial row, the two ministers are also expected to take up such issues as the joint economic projects that Japan and Russia aim to launch on th...