Japan, S. Korea foreign ministers meet to discuss wartime issues

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui Yong held talks Thursday in New York to discuss a host of bilateral issues including wartime compensation. During the meeting held on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly sessions, Motegi and Chung took up issues such as compensation for forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and "comfort women" in Japan's wartime military brothels, according to South Korea's foreign ministry. Chung also called on Japan to lift strict export control measures which Seoul sees as retali...