Tokyo stocks open higher as China property giant default fears recede

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, with the Nikkei index briefly climbing over 2 percent, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as concerns receded over the potential collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande Group. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 565.86 points, or 1.91 percent, from Wednesday to 30,205.26. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 39.96 points, or 1.96 percent, at 2,083.51. Every industry category ga...