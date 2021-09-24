Japan needs resilient economy to overcome new challenges: white paper

Newsfrom Japan

Japan needs a "resilient" economy to overcome new challenges by looking for ways to curb the coronavirus spread and promote economic activities concurrently, and implementing reform measures to improve the business environment, a government report said Friday. With the nation still struggling to contain the pandemic and unable to focus on reviving the economy, it is vital to build an economy capable of flexibly responding to emergencies such as supply chain disruption and climate change, according to the white paper on the economy and finances for fiscal 2021. At a time when the domestic econo...