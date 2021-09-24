Soccer: Mallorca's Kubo reveals injury on Instagram, will miss time

Newsfrom Japan

Real Mallorca and Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo has been sidelined after taking a knock to his knee during a match, the player revealed in a social media post on Thursday. "I hurt my knee while playing in yesterday's match and will have to spend a little time off the pitch," the 20-year-old Real Madrid loanee wrote on Instagram. "I'm very disappointed that I won't be able to help my (Spanish) team and national team during this important time, but I will be offering support from off the pitch. I will focus on what I can do so that I can rejoin the team and play my part as soon as possible." Th...