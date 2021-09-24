Tokyo stocks surge in morning as fears wane on Chinese firm default

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Friday morning, with the Nikkei briefly climbing over 2 percent, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street as fears over the default of Chinese property developer giant Evergrande Group eased. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 561.49 points, or 1.89 percent, from Wednesday to 30,200.89. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 41.23 points, or 2.02 percent, at 2,084.78. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, insurance, an...