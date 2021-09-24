Main events scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Sept. 27 (Mon) -- No major events. Sept. 28 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of July 15-16 Policy Board meeting. Sept. 29 (Wed) -- Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election to be held. -- Takamatsu High Court to hand down ruling on appeal seeking damages from government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., with plaintiffs those evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture to Ehime Prefecture due to 2011 nuclear disaster. Sept. 30 (Thurs) -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term as LDP president to end. -- COVID-19 state of e...