Japan sees no technical problem with Taiwan joining TPP

Newsfrom Japan

Japan said Friday it sees no technical problem with Taiwan joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal after the island filed its application earlier this week, triggering a protest from Beijing, which recently made a similar bid. "The TPP-11 agreement stipulates countries and separate customs territories may join, therefore we recognize that Taiwan is able to accede to the pact" technically, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference. Kato added that Japan needs to examine whether Taiwan is prepared to fully meet the "high-level rules" on market access and other ...