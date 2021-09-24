Nikkei ends over 2% higher as concerns ease over Chinese firm collapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei gaining over 2 percent, on receding fears over the potential collapse of the debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande Group. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 609.41 points, or 2.06 percent, from Wednesday at 30,248.81. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 47.20 points, or 2.31 percent, higher at 2,090.75. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, mining, and i...