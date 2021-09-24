Sony subsidiary in merger talks with Indian entertainment giant ZEEL

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd., Sony Group Corp.'s Indian operator of multiple TV channels, has entered into talks toward a possible merger with local media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Sony Group said SPNI and ZEEL have agreed on a nonbinding term sheet giving them an exclusive negotiation period of 90 days to reach a definitive, binding deal, which would see Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., the parent of SPNI, infuse approximately $1,575 million. The investment plan is designed to "enhance the combined company's digital platforms across technology and content, abi...
Kyodo News

