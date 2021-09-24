Quad leaders eye safe chip supply chain, update on vaccine efforts

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India are set to agree to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors and affirm progress toward their goal of supplying coronavirus vaccines across Asia during their first in-person summit on Friday, a U.S. official said. The "Quad" meeting, which follows a virtual summit in March, is expected to showcase deepening ties toward advancing a "free and open" Indo-Pacific amid China's growing assertiveness, with discussions also to include partnering on emerging technologies, such as 5G telecommunication networks, and cooperation on space...