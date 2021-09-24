URGENT: All 4 Japan PM hopefuls welcome Taiwan's bid to join TPP

Newsfrom Japan

All four candidates vying to become Japan's next prime minister welcomed Friday Taiwan's application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement. Vaccination minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and former gender equality minister Seiko Noda threw their support behind Taiwan in an online town hall meeting for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party slated for Wednesday. The four, however, were divided over whether they would visit the war-related Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo if elected LDP...