Soccer: Muto scores 1st goal for Vissel in 2-0 win at S-Pulse

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinori Muto scored his first J-League top-flight goal since returning from Europe over the summer, netting the opener as Vissel Kobe beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 away. The former Newcastle forward's ninth-minute header deflected off defender Akira Ibayashi and squeezed in past the near post at IAI Stadium, with fellow summer signing Yuya Osako, joining from Werder Bremen, providing a cross from the left. "It feels great. It's really positive as I've returned (to Japan) aiming to get goals and assists that directly influence the result," said the 29-year-old, who last played in the J1 in 2015 wi...