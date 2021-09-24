Panasonic to cut over 1,000 domestic jobs in planned structural reform

Newsfrom Japan

Panasonic Corp. will eliminate more than 1,000 jobs in Japan at the end of the month through an early retirement program as part of its planned structural reorganization, a company source familiar with the matter said Friday. The voluntary retirement program targeting employees who have worked for 10 years or more will be implemented as the company reforms its business divisions on Oct. 1, ahead of its transformation into a holding company next year. The workforce reduction of about 1 percent of its domestic group personnel of around 100,000 is smaller than the roughly 13,000 job cuts conducte...