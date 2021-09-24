Baseball: Swallows win 7th straight, extend CL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Hirotoshi Takanashi allowed five hits over seven innings to earn the win, and Munetaka Murakami hit a two-run home run as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows beat the Chunichi Dragons 3-0 on Friday. Yakult, bidding for its first CL pennant in six years, won its seventh straight decision to move a half-game ahead of the second-place Hanshin Tigers and 2-1/2 ahead of the third-place Yomiuri Giants. Takanashi (3-1) struck out seven without issuing a walk to outduel Dragons ace Yudai Ono (6-10) and earn his first win since April. The Swallows opened the scoring in the third at Jingu Stadium...