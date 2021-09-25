Huawei executive arrested by Canada set to return to China: WSJ

Newsfrom Japan

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. has been granted a deal that will allow her to return to China around three years after she was detained in Canada on behalf of the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. In December 2018, Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States, which has accused her of helping Huawei evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. Her detention became a source of tension between Beijing and Washington. Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, who is a former engineer in the Chinese military. His c...