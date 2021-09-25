Baseball: Ohtani equals MLB walk record with 11 over 3 games

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani equaled a Major League Baseball record on Friday by drawing 11 walks in a three-game span. Ohtani, third in the majors with 45 home runs, struck out once in Friday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners but drew four walks. He was even walked intentionally to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning in the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Mariners. Bryce Harper set the record with the National League's Washington Nationals in 2016, while Ohtani now holds the American League record. Ohtani drew a career-high four walks on Wednesday and three on Thursday against...