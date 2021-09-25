2 Canadians detained in China released as Huawei executive goes free

Newsfrom Japan

Two Canadians detained in China on espionage were released from prison on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, hours after the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. was allowed to return home. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor had been detained shortly after Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, in Vancouver in December 2018. The detention of the two Canadians had been regarded as China's retaliation for Meng's arrest. She had been detained by Ottawa as requested by Washingto...