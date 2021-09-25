Baseball: Pennant-chasing Tigers beat Giants behind Takahashi shutout

Newsfrom Japan

The Hanshin Tigers kept the pressure on in the Central League pennant race Saturday behind Haruto Takahashi's first career shutout in a 3-0 win over the third-place Yomiuri Giants. The Tigers started the day in second place, a half-game behind the Yakult Swallows, and moved three full games ahead of the two-time defending champion Giants. The Tigers are chasing their first CL pennant since 2005. Takahashi (2-1) struck out 13 while walking one and allowing five hits, three in the ninth inning, when the lefty retired two veteran hitters to end the game. "When we closed it out I was so happy. Aft...