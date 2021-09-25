Japan reviews medical system ahead of possible 6th COVID wave

Newsfrom Japan

The health ministry has begun reviewing Japan's health care system in preparation for a possible sixth wave of coronavirus infections, following numerous cases of people dying at home during the previous resurgence. In addition to asking existing medical institutions to secure sufficient hospital beds, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare also plans to increase the number of temporary medical facilities such as gyms and strengthen coordination of personnel, according to officials. Nationwide daily infections peaked at around 25,800 on Aug. 20 during the last, or the fifth, resurgence. Whi...