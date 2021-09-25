Soccer: Sakai scores 1st goal since J1 return as Urawa down FC Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroki Sakai scored his first goal since returning to the J-League top flight and Ataru Esaka hit the winner as Urawa Reds extended their unbeaten run to seven games on Saturday with a 2-1 come-from-behind away win to FC Tokyo. Japan's regular fullbacks Sakai and Yuto Nagatomo both returned from Marseille over the summer and the pair squared off at Ajinomoto Stadium, where Urawa made their domination count. Sakai had a nightmare start to the game as Urawa conceded in the first minute. Tokyo forward Kyosuke Tagawa shrugged him off to control a long ball from defender Masato Morishige before slo...