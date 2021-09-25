PM hopefuls rally local support with focus on tourism, agriculture

Newsfrom Japan

Four candidates running to become Japan's next prime minister stepped up their campaign on Saturday to broaden support among grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of a party presidential election next week. The latest round of the LDP leadership race draws a contrast with previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for the candidates to visit regional areas to hear the voices of local party members whose votes count. The winner of Wednesday's election is almost certain to succeed incumbent Yoshihide Suga as prime minister, as the ruling LDP control...