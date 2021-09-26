Mitsubishi invests in Laos wind farm project, biggest in S.E. Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. has invested in a massive wind power plant project in Laos to deliver electricity to Vietnam, in what would be the biggest onshore wind farm in Southeast Asia. Mitsubishi said in a recent press release that the 600-megawatt wind power plant in southern Laos, a first for the country, will be developed by Hong Kong-based Impact Energy Asia Development Ltd., or IEAD, from next year, with operations planned to start in 2025. The onshore wind farm project, also described as the "first cross-border electricity interchange from wind power generation" in the reg...