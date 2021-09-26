Soccer: Japan playmaker Kubo to miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Newsfrom Japan

Rising star Takefusa Kubo will sit out Japan's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Saudi Arabia and Australia while being treated for a knee injury, Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu said Saturday. The 20-year-old playmaker for Spanish top-flight side Mallorca could be sidelined for around a month after taking a knock during Wednesday's La Liga clash with Real Madrid, according to Mallorca manager Luis Garcia. The rehabilitation period will overlap with Japan's next two matches in the final round of Asian qualification for the 2022 World Cup, away to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 7 and aga...