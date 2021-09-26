3 Japan PM hopefuls call for maintaining nuke fuel recycle program

Newsfrom Japan

Three of the four candidates running to become Japan's next prime minister called Sunday for maintaining a nuclear fuel recycling program, as they geared up for a presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. In a Fuji TV program ahead of Wednesday's election, vaccination minister Taro Kono, the only contender who has pushed for phasing out nuclear power generation, said Japan should change course from fuel recycling "as soon as possible." However, Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary general of the LDP, said fuel recycling is necessary to ensure a stable power supply. The pr...