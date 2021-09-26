Basketball: Hachimura to miss start of camp for personal reasons

Newsfrom Japan

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp due to personal reasons, the NBA team said Saturday. The Wizards did not specify the reasons for his absence, but said Hachimura "has been excused and the team will provide further updates when appropriate." Playing under new head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Washington will start preseason camp on Tuesday and wrap up on Oct. 5. Hachimura averaged 13.8 points in 57 games for the Wizards last season and is expected to take on a bigger role in his third NBA season after leading the Japanese national team at the Tokyo Olympics...