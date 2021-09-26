Baseball: Ohtani triples twice as Angels capsize Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani came up with back-to-back triples Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels' 14-1 rout of the Seattle Mariners. A day after tying an MLB record by walking 11 times in a three-game span against the Houston Astros and Mariners, the two-way star demonstrated why opposing teams had been pitching around him. Ohtani put the Angels up 1-0 in the bottom of the first with a sharp line drive triple to right off Tyler Anderson (7-10). He made it 4-1 in the third with an almost identical triple, once again flying around the bags to beat the throw. The 27-year-old drew a bases-loaded walk to ma...