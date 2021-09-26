Soccer: Chinen's last-minute winner sends Kawasaki 9 points clear

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Chinen scored a last-minute header to give leaders Kawasaki Frontale a 2-1 home win over Shonan Bellmare on Sunday and a nine-point lead at the top of the J-League first division. Substitute Akihiro Ienaga floated in a cross for Chinen to head past Shonan's Tokyo Olympic keeper Kosei Tani at Todoroki Stadium as Kawasaki returned to their home ground after nine straight away fixtures. "My desire got me diving in for it. I can't recall much else," said Chinen, who got the nod for the Kanagawa derby ahead of regular starter Leandro Damiao. "I wanted to prove my worth. We had lots of games awa...