Baseball: Tigers hold off Giants in hot Central League pennant race

Newsfrom Japan

Joe Gunkel allowed a run over six innings and Yoshio Itoi hit a three-run double on Sunday as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 4-3 in a battle of Central League pennant hopefuls. The Tigers, who started the day trailing the Yakult Swallows on winning percentage, .580 to .571, moved four games ahead of the third-place Giants. Gunkel (8-3) allowed four hits but no walks while striking out three at Tokyo Dome as the Tigers went 2-0 with one tie in their three-game series at the Giants' home ballpark. Yusuke Oyama opened the scoring for Hanshin, belting a third-inning solo home run, his ...