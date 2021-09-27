Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on steady fall in COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday as recovery hopes for Japan's economy were supported by a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, although advances were limited as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei benchmark's surge late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 70.98 points, or 0.23 percent, from Friday to 30,319.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.64 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,099.39. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and retail issues. At 9 a...